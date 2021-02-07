Home / Trending / Video of owl reminds people of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose. Watch
Video of owl reminds people of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose. Watch

“Marilyn Monrowl,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The video has reminded many of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose.(Twitter/@ok_girlfriend)

One evening in 1954 a white dress worn by famous actress Marilyn Monroe came face to face with an upward breeze and turned into one of the most iconic moments in the cinematic universe. Since then, that moment became an inspiration for countless similar scenes not just in Hollywood but across the world. Now, a video of an owl has reminded people of that iconic scene. Chances are it’ll have the same effect on you too.

Shared with just two words, “Marilyn Monrowl,” the image shows an owl standing on top of an electronic gadget.

Check the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.5 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. There were many who wrote how the clip reminded them of the famous scene. Here's what others wrote:

“I know someone having a superb owl party tomorrow and she’s invited!” joked a Twitter user.” “She looks all dressed up! And, pretty darn proud of herself. Good girl!” shared another. “Owls have the silliest legs,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

