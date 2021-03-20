Home / Trending / Video of people performing different tricks will leave you stunned
trending

Video of people performing different tricks will leave you stunned

There is a possibility that the video will make you say "Wow", repeatedly.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The split image shows a balloon being popped using a playing card.(Screengrab)

Are you someone who loves seeing clips which showcase amazing tricks performed by people? Then here is a clip showcasing some incredible tricks. There is a possibility that the video may leave you amazed and amused, both at the same time.

The video opens to show a playing card being used to slice a biscuit into two. Within a few seconds, the scene changes to show a balloon being popped using a card. That is, however, not all. The video, which is a montage of different clips, shows other mesmerising moments too. From an individual dancing using hula hoop while standing on water to another juggling while skateboarding, the feats are many.

There is a possibility that the video will prompt you to say “Wow” – that too repeatedly.

Take a look at the clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

World Sparrow Day: Varanasi-based NGO distributes nest boxes and millet

In a first since 1940, Tiger seen in Maharashtra’s Guatala Autramghat sanctuary

Grimes posts clip of baby X Æ A-Xii’s ‘super fire’ music. People can’t keep calm

Spend a minute to watch this panda ‘exploring new sites’. You won’t regret it

Did that clip leave you thoroughly entertained?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video

Related Stories

trending

These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:13 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP