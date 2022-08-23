Video of rare black panther spotted at Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve wows people

Everyone goes to safari in various national parks with the hope that they will get a glimpse of different majestic animals like lions or tiger. A few people at Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh certainly got lucky when they got a chance to witness a black panther.

Pench Tiger Reserve took to their official Twitter handle to share the video of the animal crossing a road. “#BlackPanther Pench Forever. All across the world usually it takes months, sometimes even years to sight a rare animal, however in #Pench one can sight the wonders of natural world much more frequently,” they posted while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a black panther crossing a road with a few cars standing afar.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 19,000 views and counting. The post has also gathered close to 1,100 likes. People tweeted various comments while reacting to the video. “Bagheera is back,” wrote one referencing a fictional character from the Jungle Book. “My dream to see black panther in the wild,” expressed another. “Wow… rare sighting in broad daylight,” commented a third. A few also expressed their reactions by writing “Wow” in the comments section of the video.

