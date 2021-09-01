Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of spider weaving a web is oddly satisfying to watch
trending

Video of spider weaving a web is oddly satisfying to watch

“Spider weaving a web,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:00 PM IST
The image taken from the video show the spider weaving a web.(Screengrab)

“It is a work of art,” you will probably be inclined to say something like this about a video of a spider that is going viral online. There is a chance that the oddly satisfying video will make you gasp in wonder too.

“Spider weaving a web,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter. Though it’s unknown when or where the clip was captured, it has now intrigued people.

The video opens to show a spider weaving its web. And the way the insect does so is mesmerising to watch.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 9,600 likes and counting. People shared varied comments while reacting to the video.

“Mixed feelings watching this. On one hand phenomenal, the precision and engineering. On the other, realising that a spider has a greater concentration span than me is slightly demoralizing,” shared a Twitter user.

“I need something that organized to come and clean my house for me!” joked another. “I’m terrified of spiders (childhood issue) but this video is not only tranquil but it has given me more patience and understanding for them,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Smriti Irani shares picture with thoughtful caption, post wins hearts

Delhi Rains: Twitter flooded with videos and images of heavy downpour

Newborn sea lion pup interacts with others in this super sweet video

Girl, 4, flawlessly recreates Pennywise’s look from horror movie IT. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP