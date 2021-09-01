Video of spider weaving a web is oddly satisfying to watch

“It is a work of art,” you will probably be inclined to say something like this about a video of a spider that is going viral online. There is a chance that the oddly satisfying video will make you gasp in wonder too.

“Spider weaving a web,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter. Though it’s unknown when or where the clip was captured, it has now intrigued people.

The video opens to show a spider weaving its web. And the way the insect does so is mesmerising to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 9,600 likes and counting. People shared varied comments while reacting to the video.

“Mixed feelings watching this. On one hand phenomenal, the precision and engineering. On the other, realising that a spider has a greater concentration span than me is slightly demoralizing,” shared a Twitter user.

“I need something that organized to come and clean my house for me!” joked another. “I’m terrified of spiders (childhood issue) but this video is not only tranquil but it has given me more patience and understanding for them,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

