Video of this 16-year-old dog taking a nap while floating in pool is super sweet

Have you ever seen those videos which show something so satisfying and peaceful that they leave you with a huge smile on your face? This video shared on Instagram perfectly fits that category. It shows a 16-year-old dog named Chewie.

The video is shared on Insta page WeRateDogs. “This is Chewie. She is 16 years old, and paraplegic due to a neurological deficit. Her favorite thing to do is float. Her second favorite thing to do is take a nap while she floats. 14/10,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared about14 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the adorableness of the whole affair.

“Chewies just gonna float away with my heart? I’m ok with it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Excuse me, sir. I was under the impression that you rate dogs here, not mythological sea creatures. Unfollowed,” joked another. “She protect, she attacc, but pls float bacc!” commented a third.

