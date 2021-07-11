Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of this 16-year-old dog taking a nap while floating in pool is super sweet
trending

Video of this 16-year-old dog taking a nap while floating in pool is super sweet

The video of the dog napping while floating in a pool is shared on Insta page WeRateDogs.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The image shows a 16-year-old dog named Chewie.(Instagram/@weratedogs)

Have you ever seen those videos which show something so satisfying and peaceful that they leave you with a huge smile on your face? This video shared on Instagram perfectly fits that category. It shows a 16-year-old dog named Chewie.

The video is shared on Insta page WeRateDogs. “This is Chewie. She is 16 years old, and paraplegic due to a neurological deficit. Her favorite thing to do is float. Her second favorite thing to do is take a nap while she floats. 14/10,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the adorable clip:

Since being shared about14 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the adorableness of the whole affair.

“Chewies just gonna float away with my heart? I’m ok with it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Excuse me, sir. I was under the impression that you rate dogs here, not mythological sea creatures. Unfollowed,” joked another. “She protect, she attacc, but pls float bacc!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Bystanders rush in to steady out-of-control carnival ride in Michigan. Watch

US restaurant takes employees on Vegas trip as ‘they deserve a break’

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP