Video of tiny cat getting a face massage is oddly relaxing to watch

Looking for a relaxing video to watch while taking a break from your work? Then this video of a cat getting a face massage may do the trick. The video, since being shared on Reddit, has won people’s hearts.

“Perfect evening, perfect day!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The 16-second-long clip shows the tiny cat patiently sitting while getting a massage. What makes the video even more relaxing to watch is the soothing background score.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has already gathered more than 57,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“That well-deserved massage after a long nap and hours of tiring playtime,” shared a Reddit user. “Such a cutie,” commented another. “This is so relaxing to watch,” expressed a third. “I love him. This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all week!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the tiny cat?

