Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of tiny cat getting a face massage is oddly relaxing to watch
trending

Video of tiny cat getting a face massage is oddly relaxing to watch

“I love him. This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all week!” wrote a Reddit user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The image shows the tiny cat getting a massage.(Reddit/@ameen__shaikh)

Looking for a relaxing video to watch while taking a break from your work? Then this video of a cat getting a face massage may do the trick. The video, since being shared on Reddit, has won people’s hearts.

“Perfect evening, perfect day!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The 16-second-long clip shows the tiny cat patiently sitting while getting a massage. What makes the video even more relaxing to watch is the soothing background score.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has already gathered more than 57,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“That well-deserved massage after a long nap and hours of tiring playtime,” shared a Reddit user. “Such a cutie,” commented another. “This is so relaxing to watch,” expressed a third. “I love him. This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all week!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the tiny cat?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video

Related Stories

trending

Mama cat introduces kitten to dog friend. Watch adorable video

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:07 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP