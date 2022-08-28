Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of toddler serving dosa to parent with perfect flip goes viral. Watch

Video of toddler serving dosa to parent with perfect flip goes viral. Watch

trending
Published on Aug 28, 2022 06:08 PM IST

The video that shows a toddler serving dosa with a perfect flip has gone crazy viral online and is bound to tug at your heartsrings.

A screengrab from the viral video shows a toddler named Joshiik serving dosa with a perfect flip to his parent. (Instagram/@josh_iik)
ByArfa Javaid

Most toddlers love to take up mundane tasks and surprisingly perform them with utmost perfection. And a recent viral video featuring a toddler serving dosa to his parent with a flawless flip is proof of that. The exceptional dosa serving skill of the toddler has grabbed netizens' attention and is winning their hearts left, right and centre. It may win yours too and might bring a broad smile to your face.

The video was posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the toddler named Joshiik. According to the page's bio, the toddler was born in May 2021 and is the younger brother of R. Hadhvita. The video was posted with several emoticons. The now-viral clip shows Joshiik bringing dosa from the kitchen on a spatula, taking tiny steps, and serving it to his parent like a pro.

Watch the viral video here:

Since being shared on August 18, the video has accumulated more than 17.7 million views and raked up more than 1.2 million likes. The cute video has also received thousands of comments from netizens who were in awe of both toddlers' perfect dosa flip and innocence.

"Awww...such a cutiee...the way he handles the dosa and flip...," posted an individual. Another dropped a comment with a heart emoticon. He wrote, "The way he flipped it." "He did it as if he was serving dose from many years," pointed out a third. An Instagram user wrote, "How careful he was." "Awww look at the dedication!" shared another.

