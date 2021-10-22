Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of two lizard siblings fighting over food may seem extremely relatable

The Reptile Zoo took to Instagram to share the hilarious video of the lizard siblings.
The image shows the zookeeper feeding the lizard siblings.(Instagram/@thereptilezoo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 02:40 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

If you have a sibling, then you may know that fighting over food is a part of parcel of this amazing, and sometimes annoying, relationship. And that is perfectly showcased in this video featuring two lizards. Chances are, you will relate to the video too.

The Reptile Zoo took to Instagram to share the hilarious video. “Siblings will always be siblings, doesn’t matter the species,” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a zookeeper feeding two beautiful reptiles. We won’t give you too much, so take a look at the video:

The clip has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

“If ‘I want what he is having’ was a person,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg, they are so adorable,” commented another. “They’re so cute,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

