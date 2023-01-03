Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of two men dancing to Jehda Nasha, Nadiyon Paar at bride’s request goes viral, netizens say 'love it'

Video of two men dancing to Jehda Nasha, Nadiyon Paar at bride’s request goes viral, netizens say 'love it'

trending
Published on Jan 03, 2023 07:36 PM IST

This video that is going viral captures two men energetically dancing to Hindi songs Jehda Nasha and Nadiyon Paar at bride's request.

Dancers Shazer Shafiq and Abdullah Rafique tapping their feet to Jehda Nasha and Nadiyon Paar at a wedding.(Instagram/@abdullahrafiquee)
ByArfa Javaid

Weddings are incomplete without attendees boogieing down on the dance floor. While many prepare well in advance and deliver surprise dance performances, others tap their feet on the bride or groom’s demand. Such performances, when recorded and shared on social media, make for a delightful watch. And this particular video of two men dancing together at bride’s special request is a case in point. The video is such that you won’t be able to hold back your wows.

“This viral dance was highly requested by the bride,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The now-viral video shows dancers Shazer Shafiq and Abdullah Rafique in black kurta pyjamas tapping their feet to peppy Hindi songs - Jehda Nasha and Nadiyon Paar - as attendees cheer on. And their energetic and in-sync performance has won million of hearts online.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a week ago on Instagram, the video has received more than 2.4 million views. It has also collected several likes and comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“Energetic performance,” posted an individual. “The synchronization,” commented another. “Oh damn both are on fire,” shared a third. “Wow!!!!....just love it,” expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral viral video dance video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP