Video of US cops dancing to Naatu Naatu goes viral amid the song's Oscar win

Director SS Rajamouli's hit Telugu film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu scripted history after it became the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. The win at the Academy Awards has created a buzz on social media with many sharing their reaction. Amid those, a video shared a few days ago has captured people’s attention. The clip shows two US police officers dancing to the song.

Twitter user Nenavath Jagan posted the video on Twitter. “#California cops are enjoying the the #NaatuNaatu song. Naatu Naatu is everywhere,” they shared the video a few days ago on March 11. While replying to their own post, they also added a correction. “Note: it was in Texas,” they tweeted.

The video opens to show a few people celebrating Holi. The video then goes on to show two US police officers showing the hook step from the song while dancing with a man covered in colours. Towards the end of the video, loud cheers from the onlookers are also heard as the cops ace the dance steps perfectly.

Take a look at the video:

Since being tweeted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.4 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also gathered close to 5,700 likes. Many have also re-posted the video across other social media platforms.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video shared on Twitter:

“This is beautiful,” posted a Twitter user. “My heart,” shared another. “Super,” commented a third. “Yes they are, and a great choice! Song is catchy and makes you want to groove!” wrote a fourth.