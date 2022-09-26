Video of wife singing to 70-yr-old husband in hospital leaves netizens in tears. Watch

A video of an elderly woman singing to her husband is gaining much traction on social media, and the reason will become apparent to you the moment you watch it. In the video, the woman can be seen serenading her husband, who got discharged from the hospital after 70 days. The heartwarming clip has moved netizens and is bound to tug at your heartstrings too.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Good News Movement. "Everlasting love: Wife serenades husband of 70 years as he's discharged from the hospital after 70 long days," read the caption written alongside the video. The now-viral video shows the elderly woman sitting beside her husband's bed in the hospital and singing the popular Portuguese song Como é grande o meu amor por você by Brazilian singer-songwriter Roberto Carlos. The couple can also be seen holding each other's hands lovingly.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received more than three million views and thousands of comments. "The best serenade I've ever heard in my entire life," posted an individual. "The way he touches her face!" shared another. "True love! In sickness and in health, till death do us part," commented a third. "I am weeping! This hit on so many levels," expressed a fourth. "Everlasting Love!" wrote a fifth with a heart emoticon.