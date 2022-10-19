Video on data privacy shared by Anand Mahindra may prompt you to quit social media

You are talking with your friend about a product that either of you wishes to buy, and later that day, when you're scrolling social media or other websites, you stumble upon an ad about the exact same product. It is frightening, but it surely has happened to you at least once, if not twice. And might have raised red flags about how that information got leaked. Well, a video capturing this scary side of the Internet was shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter and may prompt you to delete your social media accounts.

"Big brother is (always) watching. The 21st century's defining emotion will be claustrophobia," read the caption of the video tweeted by Anand Mahindra. It was originally posted on TikTok by a user who uses the handle @beachlawyerpaul. In it, one gets to see Paul Wallin dialling 'Pizza Hut' to order a Pizza but ends up learning that Google has acquired the company. He further discovers that the search engine has a lot of information about his food preferences, medical issues, bank statement and even taxes. The man gets frightened and says, "I am sick and tired of Google and Twitter and WhatsApp...I am going to a desert island...." To this, the representative replies, "I understand but you need to renew your passport first. It expired six weeks ago."

Watch the video on data privacy shared by Anand Mahindra below:

Big brother is (always) watching. The 21st century’s defining emotion will be claustrophobia… pic.twitter.com/lcTf4HItmH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2022

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter. It has since raked up more than 3.1 lakh views and over 6,700 likes. The tweet has also received several comments.

"This is true, they know this much about us. This is the reason I'm available on every social media platform but have hardly shared any information in public. Even when I use Google, I use it in incognito mode," commented an individual. "I am quitting all social media platforms! God knows what is not under the radar of Google," wrote another. "Its amazing and scary at the same time!" posted a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON