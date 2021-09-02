Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video showcases 'special' talents of pet deer in a cute and funny way
trending

Video showcases ‘special’ talents of pet deer in a cute and funny way

The video makes for a delightful watch.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 12:05 PM IST
The image shows a pet deer and its human.(Jukin Media)

Are you looking for a video that may make you smile? This clip involving a few deer and their human may just do the trick. This clip may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video opens to show a deer with its human. It also shows a text that reads “Rating the deer smeezes”, a type of dance form. As the clip progresses, texts appear on the screen rating deer on their ‘special’ talents. Wondering how much each deer scored?

Well, the video shows a deer named Belle, who is seen running in a yard amid snowfall, scoring a perfect 10/10. The next in the line is Sadie who scores 7/10 because of her ‘simple yet effective’ style. The video then shows a deer named Molly whose score is 5/10 for being “out of rhythm.” The video also shows Luna who scored 2/10 because she looked “confused.” And, the last one is Lily who scored 0/10 because she ‘said she is not a deer but an elephant.’

The super sweet video, however, doesn’t end here. It goes on to show some more traits of the deer. So, watch and enjoy:

What are your thoughts on the video?

pet animal
