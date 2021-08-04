Video showing a queen bee laying an egg wows people. Watch viral clip

In today’s edition of incredible videos that may make your jaw drop, here’s a clip involving bees. Shared on Instagram, there is a possibility that you’ll end up watching the video on loop.

The video is shared on Instagram page Texas Beeworks, managed by beekeeper Erika Thompson. The video shows a queen bee laying an egg. It also shows a few other members of the bee colony.

“This is a queen bee laying an egg. The number of eggs a queen lays each day changes depending on the needs and health of the colony. If a colony needs more bees, a strong and well-fed queen can lay her own body weight in eggs each day,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

“Also, if you've ever wanted to see a queen bee next to a worker bee and drone bee...this is your chance to compare each type of bee alongside one another! There's only one male drone bee in this video—he’s the big bee to the upper left of the queen as she lays the egg. All of the other bees are female worker bees,” the caption explains further.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Absolutely love the education you provide,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is intensely cool footage,” shared another. “This is fascinating,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

