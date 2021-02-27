IND USA
The video shared by Manny, a zookeeper at McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida features a little alligator.(Instagram/@wildlifemanny)
The video shared by Manny, a zookeeper at McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida features a little alligator.(Instagram/@wildlifemanny)
Video showing baby alligator enjoying some neck scratches is all you need today

“Yesss neck scritches, loving it,” commented an individual trying to voice the alligator’s thoughts.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:45 PM IST

People tend to get startled when they see an alligator. Those sharp teeth and pointy claws are surely enough to scare one. But you’ll be surprised to see a mini version of this reptile enjoying some pets from a human. Shared on Instagram, the clip may leave you wanting a baby gator as a pet too.

The video shared by Manny, a zookeeper at McCarthy’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Florida features a little alligator. The clip shows the baby gator receiving some scratches on its neck and enjoying it.

“Happy baby gator,” reads the caption shared alongside the recording.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on February 13, the clip has garnered over 1.1 million likes and tons of comments. People found the baby alligator’s happiness unbelievably cute. While many were surprised at the baby gator’s delightful expression, others expressed that they wished to pet one.

“Aww he is smiling,” gushed an Instagram user. “Okay now I need a pet gator,” said another. “Yesss neck scritches, loving it,” commented a third trying to voice the alligator’s thoughts.

What are your thoughts on this video?

