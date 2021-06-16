Video showing lions playing in wood chips prove that they are just large kitties

If videos of kitties playing and behaving goofily makes your day a bit brighter then let us make it much brighter with this video of two playful kitties. But there’s a catch. One of these kitties have a mane and both of them are quite large than a regular-sized feline. A video shared on Twitter by Oregon zoo shows these resident ‘kitties’ having fun and may leave you with the urge to pet them.

The recording starts with the two superior members of the feline clan rolling around on some fresh wood chips. The clip is a delight to watch. Oh, did we forget to mention that these kitties are lions? After watching the video, you may have second thoughts.

Take a look at the video:

Fresh delivery of wood chips from the goat barn pic.twitter.com/lxCE8Ib2Lm — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) June 15, 2021

Shared on June 15, the video has garnered over 42,900 views and tons of reactions. While many loved to see the fun side of lions frolicking in wood chips, others expressed their desire to pet them. Some shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

they could rip me apart in less than a second but I still love them and want to pet them — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 15, 2021

Everyone loves the fresh smell of cut wood. — SRC (@cttnballs57) June 15, 2021

Awesome") huge kitties frolicking Longing to chase, giraffes, wildebeast, zebras people and gazelles. — Pappa_Tango (@tango_pappa) June 15, 2021

Ohhh, gonna scritch that belleh!! 😻😻

*Dies horribly*

Worth it 🤣 — JR Bob Dobbs (@JRBobDobbs10) June 15, 2021

What are your thoughts on these big kitties?