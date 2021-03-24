Video shows car being swept away in flood, Australian PM tweets it with advisory

A terrifying moment showcasing a car being swept away by floodwaters in Australia was captured on camera. Tweeted by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland, the video was later re-shared by the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison with an advisory note.

“This is why you should never go into flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it. Thankfully, this driver was able to get out safely before the car was swept away,” the prime minister wrote while sharing the clip.

“You need to see this. And believe it,” the transportation authority had posted along with the video.

Take a look:

Since being posted, both the tweets have received tons of responses from people. There were also many who wrote that people who drive during floods should be punished.

“We need harsh penalties for people that drive through flood waters,” wrote a Twitter user. “Glad the person is ok,” tweeted another.

Torrential downpour in Australia has resulted in dangerous flash floods forcing over 40,000 people to flee their homes. Rescue operations and massive clean-up operations in the affected areas are underway.