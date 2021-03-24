Home / Trending / Video shows car being swept away in flood, Australian PM tweets it with advisory
trending

Video shows car being swept away in flood, Australian PM tweets it with advisory

Torrential downpour in Australia has resulted in dangerous flash floods is some areas of the country.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The image shows the car being swept away.(Twitter/@TMRQld)

A terrifying moment showcasing a car being swept away by floodwaters in Australia was captured on camera. Tweeted by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland, the video was later re-shared by the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison with an advisory note.

“This is why you should never go into flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it. Thankfully, this driver was able to get out safely before the car was swept away,” the prime minister wrote while sharing the clip.

“You need to see this. And believe it,” the transportation authority had posted along with the video.

Take a look:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

This is how Harsh Goenka would like to play naughts and crosses. Watch

Bird meets dog for the first time, scratches pooch’s head. Watch

Man recreates intricate miniature design of Vietnam street scene using Lego

Anand Mahindra replies to Axar Patel’s tweet on his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie

Since being posted, both the tweets have received tons of responses from people. There were also many who wrote that people who drive during floods should be punished.

“We need harsh penalties for people that drive through flood waters,” wrote a Twitter user. “Glad the person is ok,” tweeted another.

Torrential downpour in Australia has resulted in dangerous flash floods forcing over 40,000 people to flee their homes. Rescue operations and massive clean-up operations in the affected areas are underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia flood australian pm scott morrison
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP