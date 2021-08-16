Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

Is it a cute video? Yes. Is it a video that may make you smile? Yes. Is it a video that may leave you saying “aww” and that too repeatedly? Definitely yes. This is a clip showcasing a cute snow leopard couple named Jessie and Panja. Shared on Instagram, the video is now winning people’s hearts. There is a possibility that the clip will win you over too.

Paradise Wildlife Park shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Are these not the CUTEST cat cuddles ever!? Jessie and her boyfriend Panja were being very snuggly in one of their beds this week!” reads the caption shared with the video. The post is complete with a few hashtags, including #snowleopards.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video, since being posted about 18 hours ago, has gathered more than 5,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is so special to see,” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely beautiful they are,” commented another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third. Some also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the clip of the cuddling snow leopard couple?

