Video shows ‘deleted scenes’ from Jurassic Park film, it may leave you in splits

'Welcome to Jurassic Park'- Most of us are familiar with this iconic dialogue by Richard Attenborough from the classic movie Jurassic Park. Filled with action-packed sequences and nail-biting scenes, the adventures of people in the infamous park were enough to make anyone shudder. Now, a clip shared on Reddit has shared some ‘deleted scenes’ from the movie and we suggest that you start watching it after playing Attenborough’s dialogue in your mind.

The video starts with the shot of a truck moving forward through a rugged terrain. As the clip goes on, the truck comes close and the ‘scary’ being can be spotted behind which is chasing the car. It is a huge tortoise! What makes the video more entertaining is the suspenseful music and the rigorous camera shakes representing the feet thumping of the animal.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some seven hours ago, the video has garnered over 7,200 upvotes and several comments. While some chose the route of hilarity while sharing their thoughts, others found the representation of a dino attack to be just perfect.

“Those camera shakes were perfect!” wrote a Reddit user. “Please please PLEASE edit it and add the Jurassic park theme when the turtle comes in,” requested another. “’Must go faster!,” wrote a third while voicing the tortoise’s probable thoughts.

“It needs a tiny Jeff Goldblum in the back of the Jeep and then it'll be perfect,” suggested a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

