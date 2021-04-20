Video shows human playing ball with ‘furry’ neighbour. Now netizens want one too
If you’re looking for some adorable animal video to watch and relax, this Reddit video featuring the best neighbour one can have. The clip shared under the subreddit ‘aww’ shows a human playing with the furry neighbour and it is bound to bring a big smile on your face.
The video starts with the human picking up a ball from a crack under the fence. Moments after they throw the ball to the other side of the fence, a furry snout deposits the ball through the hole. The drill goes on and on and once the neighbour reveals its adorable fluffy self- it is a doggo.
Take a look at the video:
Shared almost 16 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 58, 400 upvotes and tons of comments. While some expressed their eagerness to get such a fluffy neighbour, others pointed out different games one could play with the doggo.
“I don't know who is getting more out of this, lol. It's a win win!” wrote a Reddit user. “I need a new neighbour... one like this would be great,” said another. “How do you explain to pupper that you gotta stop?” asked a third. To which one replied, “Pupper decides, sometimes at 2 am”.
What do you think of this cute video?