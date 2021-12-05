Video shows navy officer thanking his family for their support. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video shows how after having joined the Indian Navy, this officer missing out on a lot of crucial moments of parenting. But his family always showed him their support.
This Navy officer thanked his family for their support. (instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 12:22 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Be it in any sphere of life, to get the support of one's family is no less than a true blessing. That is exactly the point that this Naval officer made in this video. Shared on the Instagram page Humans of Bombay, this post has melted several hearts and will likely win yours too.

Throughout the video, text inserts trace this Naval officer’s journey. The video shows how after having joined the Indian Navy in 2010 and tying the knot with his girlfriend of five years in 2015, he got his first posting almost immediately. Then they were blessed with a baby girl after three years but he ended up missing out on a lot of crucial moments of parenting.

In spite of all of these, his family always showed him their support. “Behind every Navy officer there’s a strong family that relentlessly stands by them!”, reads the caption accompanying this video.

Watch the heartwarming video right here:

Posted around 23 hours ago, this video has gone viral and garnered more than one million views and several comments from supportive people.

“Beautiful,” commented Kari Mehta, founder of Humans of Bombay. “Real Hero,” commented an individual followed by a heart emoji. “Aww love it,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful video?

