Video shows one person singing and others lip syncing. Can you guess the singer?

An interesting video showing an unusual performance from a group of singers at a Los Angeles based a capella group has left people amused. The video shows one person singing a song but others lip syncing. The trick, however, is to find the person who is actually singing the song. Shared on the official Instagram page of the group, the video has impressed many.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Can you guess who is singing “Bad Blood”? Let us know in the comments below!,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a few singers sitting on a flight of stairs. Text pop ups also show the name of each of the singers.

Take a look at the video to find out if you can spot the singer:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Several people took to the comments section to share their guesses. A few also posted that they love the performance.

The group also posted another video revealing the person who was really singing the song. “It’s time for the REVEAL!! Did you guess correctly?,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has gathered over 2.4 million views and counting. The share has also received tons of comments from people. “I knew it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Got it right,” posted another. “Emily was quite convincing,” expressed a third. “OMG I HAVE RIGHT,” commented a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON