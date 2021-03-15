Home / Trending / Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
trending

Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid

The video explains how most of the human food items are not suitable for the pet dogs.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The image shows a dog and a hooman enjoying carrots.(Screengrab)

Are you a regular user of social media? Then there is a possibility that you may have seen the videos which show dogs chomping on ice cream – not the pooch-friendly version but the one made for humans. You may have also noticed that many often take it upon themselves to point out that ice cream is not suitable for the dogs. This video is related to the same and it showcases what your pet doggo shouldn't eat. It also mentions some human food items that the four-legged furry creatures can enjoy.

The video opens with a text which reads, “Pretty much most human food is NOT good for pets.” The clip then goes on to describe the items which you pets should and should not eat.

Take a look at the clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why

Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch

These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch

Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why

Isn’t the clip interesting? Did it give you a better idea about the human nom noms that you furry baby can enjoy?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video

Related Stories

trending

Video of grooming sessions of animals is too cute to handle

PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:04 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP