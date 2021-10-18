Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video shows what is inside this 'spooky' egg spotted by a family. Watch
Video shows what is inside this ‘spooky’ egg spotted by a family. Watch

A family spots a ‘spooky’ egg on the day of Halloween.
A family spots this rather unusual egg on the day of the Halloween.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 07:09 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Are you eagerly waiting for Halloween to come? Then there are chances you are also watching the various videos related to the occasion as you wait for the day to finally arrive. The Internet is also filled with various clips related to the big day. The latest inclusion to that list of the entertaining videos is this clip of a ‘spooky’ egg. Chances are, the clip will leave you both amazed and amused, all at the same time.

The video was captured a few years ago but still can leave you surprised. What is even more interesting is that a family spotted this unusual egg on the day of Halloween itself.

The video opens to show a few eggs kept on a tray. One of them is huge when compared to the others. Within moments, an individual breaks the egg and guess how many yolks come out? We won’t give it away, so take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
halloween
