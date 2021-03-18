Home / Trending / Video shows woman doing a split on interactive illuminated floor. It’s magical
Video shows woman doing a split on interactive illuminated floor. It’s magical

The clip is shared on the Reddit's 'oddly satisfying' subreddit.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:33 AM IST
The split results in a splash of lights. (Reddit/Pedrica1)

There are several videos on the Internet that feature some marvellous installation artworks that can make one say 'wow' repeatedly. This Reddit video showing an interactive illuminated floor inside a museum perfectly fits that category. After watching the clip you may find yourself longing to visit the place and try it out.

The clip shared on the subreddit 'oddly satisfying', shows a woman walking on a unique floor. As she steps on it, the floor lights up, as if, magically. She then does a split on the floor resulting in a beautiful splash of lights.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 18,000 upvotes and lots of comments. People were amazed at the clip. While many expressed how they wanted to try it out, others pointed out that the scene seemed like it was straight out of a science fiction movie.

Would you like to try this interactive illuminated floor?

