Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar’s BTS video from MasterChef India is hilarious. Watch

MasterChef India is set to come back for another season on January 2, 2023. With Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora as judges, the Indian chapter of the famous show franchise will look for an amateur cook who can take up the title of the masterchef. Expectedly, the shooting for the show has already started and a behind the scene (BTS) video from it has created a buzz. The video shows Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar taking part in an Instagram trend.

Brar posted the video on his Instagram page and also tagged Khanna. “Between the takes and the tastings,” he wrote while sharing the video. The video opens to show Khanna pretending to speak on phone with multiple phones kept in front of him on a table. Brar on the other hand is seen lip syncing to a popular Hindi song while reacting to Khanna’s gesture. The video ends with both of them laughing.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has further received close to 10,000 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

Vikas Khanna also replied to the video and wrote, “Unique talent on display - VK talking to camera & RB talking to camera too.” A few others too shared about the open camera app on Khanna’s phone. Some showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.