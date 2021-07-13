Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

Chef Vikas Khanna posted a picture of the dish on his Twitter handle and asked people to guess what it is. Can you?
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:35 AM IST
A new creation by Vikas Khanna. (Twitter/@Vikas Khanna)

Sometimes, pictures of special dishes created by chefs look so stunning, one wonders if even a bite should be taken out of it. One such breathtakingly beautiful dish has been created by Chef Vikas Khanna. He posted a picture of the dish on his Twitter handle and asked people to guess what it is. Can you tell what it is?

“Any guesses! What is this new creation of ‘yours truly’?” he wrote on Twitter while sharing a picture of this dish. The picture offers a delightful look at this colourful dish. In fact people on Twitter have been sharing their thoughts on what this dish may be. What do think it is?

Take a look at Vikas Khanna’s tweet below:

Shared earlier today, the tweet has already collected several replies. From praising the dish to guessing what it could be, the comments sections has varied reactions from tweeple.

“Unusually(!) symmetrical jalebi coated in some special glaze, garnished with some flower's petals, with a floral pattern made using ground pistachio? Probably way off,” wrote a Twitter user, adding “could be a doughnut in place of jalebi too”.

“Whatever it is, it looks great. Must be awesome while eating. But, will be afraid to cut such a creation.... Wow!” wrote another.

What do you think about this tweet from Vikas Khanna?

