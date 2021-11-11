Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Villagers stop harvest to help forest officials rescue jungle cat cubs

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted about the rescue of five jungle cat cubs. Few villagers stopped harvesting so that forest officials could rescue the animals and reunite them with their mother.
A cub that was rescued by forest officials when villagers stopped harvesting. (twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 10:44 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of animal rescue stories, here’s a wonderful Twitter thread by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan about the rescue of five jungle cat cubs. The tale explains how a few villagers stopped harvesting so that forest officials could rescue the animals and reunite them with their mother.

“And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field,” Kaswan wrote and shared a video showcasing the rescue. He added more about how they were rescued and what happened next in follow-up tweets on the thread.

“All were so small that they could not have been survived without mother. So we decided to reunite them with their mother. The area was cordoned off. Where they were found villagers decided to stop harvesting for the time being,” he wrote in a post.

In another post he added how the mother came at night to take away her cubs. He also shared an image of the incident. “Mother did some overtime but shifted all the cubs to Forest within a few hours,” he wrote in the last share of his thread.

Take a look at the tweets:

The video, shared along with the main tweet, has since gathered more than 63,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Good work by team,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent work,” posted another.

 “Good work by the forest team and locals,” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter thread?

rescue mission wildlife news
