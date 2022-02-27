Viola Davis shares video of girl asking mom's husband-to-be to adopt her at their wedding

Many parents often choose to adopt a child and give them a new life. But what is even greater than that, you may ask? It is when the child themselves wants to be adopted by the parent. It is one such beautiful moment that was shared on Instagram by actor and producer Viola Davis. The video was also shared by Good News Movement on Instagram and shows how a girl asks her mom's husband to adopt her.

This entirely heartwarming and emotional video shows the roller coaster of joy and tears that this family feels in the moment. The video opens to show a woman and her husband-to-be standing at the altar at their wedding. What is interesting to note is that the woman is accompanied by her daughter who looks like she is about to get really emotional and holds an envelope in her hand. In due course of the video, one gets to know that this envelope holds something very dear to her heart.

The video shows how this girl extends the envelope full of adoption papers and hands it to her mother's husband-to-be. They all get extremely emotional at this moment as the girl said that she has waited for 2,555 days in order to be able to do this. “Frank, will you be my dad?” she asks, choking up. The video has made netizens extremely emotional as well.

Watch it for yourself right here:

The video was posted by Viola Davis on Instagram a bit more than 11 hours ago and has gone viral since then. The video has accumulated more than 6.1 lakh views and several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this beautiful moment.

“I am sobbing. This is so precious. Love is not about DNA or blood,” commented an Instagram user. “beautiful! Congratulations sweetheart & Dad,” posted another individual. “My step dad saved me,” related a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?