Vir Das keeps promise, meets fan after four-month-long wait

Comedian Vir Das fulfilled his promise of meeting a fan who loves his ‘wit and sarcasm’. He took to social media to share a picture of himself with her and even wrote a caption expressing gratitude. He went on to say that the woman made his year.

Comedian Vir Das with his fan. (Instagram/@virdas)

It all started with a woman named Violet D’Souza Monis leaving a comment on one of the Instagram posts shared by Vir Das. Though the comment got just 46 likes, it managed to earn the attention of the comedian, who promised her to buy tickets to his show in her city.

The woman was overjoyed and thanked him for his generosity. She wrote, “@virdas, Thank you so much. I would love to meet you if possible. I’d be honoured. Your wit brings joy to my world. Stay blessed.”

Now, Vir Das took to Instagram to share that he finally met her. “Took 4 months. We finally met! Promises made. I’ll see you at the next one ma’am. You were so kind to me, the things you said, you made my year. Thank you,” wrote Das while sharing an image. The image is split into two - one has the screenshots of their exchange on Instagram, and the other shows them smiling for the camera as they hug one another.

Take a look at the picture shared by Vir Das here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated thousands of likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of this Instagram post to share their thoughts.

D’Souza dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, “The man who rules the stage. Today, I had the privilege as a guest of Mr Vir Das to attend his show on his MINDFOOL tour of India. I came away with several emotions and thoughts that would not do justice to the man. His unassuming aura hides a brilliant mind. With his humour and witty sarcasm, he vocalises issues which we safely brush away not wanting to be involved less we get flack for it. It was in a very very long time I could really experience that full belly laugh which kept me going right through the show. You are the stuff legends are made of Mr Vir Das, and I wish you every success in your many many tours around the world. Stay blessed as always. Thank you for your kindness. We will meet again.”

Actor Sumona Chakravarti also reacted to this post and wrote, “Kindness is all one needs in this world, Vir.”

Check out how others reacted to Vir Das meeting his fan:

“You’re one of the good guys, Vir,” posted an individual.

Another added, “In the times we live we are inundated with stories of pain, grief, disdain, Thank you Vir, for sharing the best story I have read this morning. Love, hope, and faith always make for an incredible narrative. You truly deliver on these in your quintessential understated way.”

“So much to love and appreciate about you. Your kindness and care just cemented for me that you’re bloody amazing,” expressed a third.

A fourth remarked, “Such a beautiful gesture!”

“This makes you so kind and genuine. That’s why you are special,” shared a fifth.

A sixth expressed, “The world needs more people like you, Vir.”

