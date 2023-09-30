Man completed his dream of meeting Shah Rukh Khan after month-long struggle

A Shah Rukh Khan fan embarked on a journey on August 28 to meet the actor. After a month, his dream finally became a reality. While the fan is yet to reveal the exact details of how he managed to meet Shah Rukh Khan, he shared an update on the 28th day of his quest, announcing that he had received a text from the actor’s team. Aakash Pillay braved all odds to meet Shah Rukh Khan. (Instagram/@aakash_pillay)

“Agar kisi cheez ko poori shiddat se chaaho, toh poori kaaynaat use tumse milaane ki saazish mein lagg jaati hai [If you desire something with all your heart, the entire universe conspires to make it happen for you],” wrote an elated Aakash Pillay while sharing a picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram.

Take a look at this picture shared by Pillay here:

Throughout his journey, Pillay documented daily highlights, including reaching out to various people, waiting outside Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, and more.

On day 19, he shared how Shah Rukh Khan ‘noticed’ him at Jawan’s press meet at Yash Raj Films studio. In the video, he shared how he managed to enter the studio and held up a board that read, “Day 19 of waiting for SRK!”

A week ago, he recounted how he almost missed the opportunity to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Three days ago, he shared that he finally received a reply from Shah Rukh Khan’s team.

After Pillay finally met Shah Rukh Khan and shared a picture of himself with the actor, an outpouring of joy and congratulations flooded the comments section.

