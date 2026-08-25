Vir Das shares hilarious DM from woman who uses his inbox as a to-do list: ‘Get it done madam’

Comedian Vir Das has left the internet amused after sharing a screenshot of an unusual Instagram DM in which a woman appears to be using his inbox as her personal to-do list. From groceries and beauty appointments to household chores, the seemingly random reminders have sparked laughter among social media users.

Vir Das left Instagram users laughing after sharing a DM packed with groceries, chores and everyday reminders. (Instagram/virdas)

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(Also read: Vir Das questions flight etiquette after passenger places bare feet near window during meal service)

Taking to Instagram, Das shared the screengrab showing a series of messages sent by the woman over time. Some of the earlier reminders simply read “quinoa” and “mango mirchi”, before she followed them up with a much longer list of things she apparently needed to get done.

From groceries to finding the TV remote

The lengthy message included tasks such as “Email to Sinead”, “Order gift for Neha”, “B Wax, threading”, “Nail paint”, “Jhadu”, “Sirf top load”, “Jeera”, “Meethi dana”, “Ajwain”, “Scooty mein petrol”, “Cat food”, “Choti wali sui”, “Nada dalne wali dandi”, “Glue”, “Fold laundry” and “Find TV remote”.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the screenshot, Das wrote over the post, “This lady DMs me everyday using me as her to-do list. I hope you found the naade wala danda madam.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the screenshot, Das wrote over the post, “This lady DMs me everyday using me as her to-do list. I hope you found the naade wala danda madam.” {{/usCountry}}

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Take a look here at the post:

The reference to “naade wala danda” is to a small tool or rod commonly used to pass a drawstring, or naada, through clothing such as pyjamas or salwars. The woman had specifically added “Nada dalne wali dandi” to her list of reminders.

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Das kept the joke going in the caption and wrote, “Get it done madam. Get it done.”

The post quickly caught the attention of Instagram users, amassing more than 141,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

(Also read: ‘Never thought he’d know I existed’: Indian creator reacts after Vir Das calls himself a fan)

Internet finds the exchange hilarious

Social media users were particularly amused by the randomness of the reminders and the fact that Das’ DM appeared to have become an alternative to a notes app.

“This is actually hilarious,” wrote one user. Another joked, “Hope she found the TV remote too.” A third person commented, “Madam has a lot to get done.” Echoing the amusement, another added, “The randomness of this list is hilarious.”

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