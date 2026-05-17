Vir Das questions flight etiquette after passenger places bare feet near window during meal service

In his post, Das wrote, “Genuine question. You’re eating a meal. Dude next to you does this. Starts scratching one foot with the other. For like ten mins. What are you doing next? This was across from me on the flight. Aisle seat, poor chap tried to look away and concentrate on his meal. You?”

Comedian Vir Das sparked a discussion on social media after sharing a post about a fellow passenger’s behaviour on a flight. Taking to X, Das described how a passenger seated across from him placed a bare foot against the aircraft wall near the window while meal trays were being served.

Das’s post quickly drew attention as many users reacted to the lack of basic travel etiquette and hygiene in public spaces.

Internet reacts to passenger’s behaviour The post has garnered more than 42,000 views and several reactions. Many social media users said such behaviour should be addressed directly, while others felt airline staff should intervene in such situations.

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One user wrote, “I would have asked him to put his feet down.” Another reacted by saying, “You should go and tell them if it is bothering you, Vir, instead of posting it on X.”

A third user suggested involving the cabin crew and wrote, “I always inform the flight stewards and ask them to point out such uncivilised behaviour to the passenger, making them aware that what they are doing is unacceptable. The staff can easily intervene, and they should.”

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Several others agreed that a polite but firm response would be appropriate. One user said, “You must say, ‘Can you kindly put your feet down.’” Another commented, “Money can be earned but not discipline.” A user summed up the general mood by writing, “Its just disgusting.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)