Step inside Vir Das’ new Mumbai home where nothing matches: 'There is no decor, just a collection of things we love'

The home opens into a spacious living room that feels instantly welcoming, with warm lighting and relatively low ceilings adding to its cosy charm. Bold-coloured sofas paired with soft rugs set the tone, while wooden cabinets and tables blend seamlessly into the space. Wall decor is kept minimal, with only a few framed artworks that reflect Vir’s personal taste rather than a curated aesthetic.

Talking about his home, Vir joked, “There’s no decor . This house is just a collection of things we love. Nothing matches.” He also revealed that he has been living in the flat for about a year, after spending nearly five years in Goa.

Actor-comedian Vir Das, who is set to make his directorial debut with Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, recently opened the doors of his boho-chic Mumbai home to filmmaker Farah Khan and her home cook, Dilip. In a January 12 video shared on her YouTube channel, Farah offered viewers a peek into Vir’s minimally styled yet warm and inviting space. (Also read: Step inside 2 BHK DDA flat in Delhi with modular kitchen after stunning 'low budget' renovation )

Farah, who has become known for exploring celebrity homes, was quick to appreciate the vibe. “I love it. It’s very boho, eclectic, and boho is the right word for it,” she remarked. The home’s earthy tones, cosy corners, and relaxed layout give it a warm, lived-in feel, offering a refreshing contrast to Mumbai’s fast-paced energy.

From cosy corners to a lush backyard retreat Indian textiles and Vir’s love for art dominate the interiors, lending the home a natural, unforced personality. The living room also features a dedicated spot for their pets, highlighting their importance in the couple’s daily life. This space flows into a snug dining area with a charming table for two.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows bring in natural light, while simple curtains and indoor plants soften the space and add a touch of greenery. Farah also explored the expansive backyard, a lush retreat filled with potted plants and greenery, perfect for hosting friends or unwinding outdoors.