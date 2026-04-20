Vir Das trolled for Mumbai 'sob story', internet cites his famous grandfather, privileged background

Comedian Vir Das is being trolled for claiming that he came to Mumbai “with very little” as the internet pointed to his illustrious family history. When the Emmy-winning comedian and actor shared a post on social media this morning to commemorate the 20 years he has spent in Mumbai, he recalled coming to the city with “very little” and living in a 230-square-foot room. Vir Das faced some trolling for saying he came to Mumbai with "very little" (HT_PRINT)

Social media users were quick to point out that Vir Das, 46, is the son of Brajbir Saran Das, a decorated diplomat and India’s first ambassador to Bhutan.

They claimed that as such, Das had no right to share a “sob story” about how little he had.

The divisive post On April 19, Vir Das shared an excerpt from his book where he recalled staying in a 230-square-foot room in Bandra when he first came to Mumbai.

“Just woke up and realised this i think is my 20th year in Mumbai. A city I came to with very little, that’s given me everything. A passage from my book about the day i moved here,” he wrote while sharing the excerpt.

In his book ‘The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits’, Das also said he had “no things” when he first moved to Mumbai.