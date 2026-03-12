'This is why you need immigrants': Vir Das recalls medical scare at Seattle show
Vir Das recalled an incident from his show in Seattle where a medical emergency halted the performance, and immigrant doctors and paramedics stepped in to help.
Comedian Vir Das recently shared a moment from one of his shows in the US that highlighted how immigrants often play a crucial role in everyday situations. In a video shared on Instagram, the comedian recalled an incident from his show in Seattle where a medical emergency briefly halted the performance. Das said the show had been going extremely well and was shaping up to be the “best show of the tour” when something unexpected happened.
“Someone had a seizure at my show yesterday. This is 100% a true story,” he said in the video. Das said that the incident occurred just minutes before the show was supposed to end. The performance was paused for around 20 minutes after a member of the audience suffered a seizure.
He said that the situation was first noticed by a woman named Harleen, who was seated next to the man experiencing the seizure. Das said she noticed a warning signal on the man’s Apple Watch. She explained that the watch displayed a warning symbol - a fast-spinning blue arrow - indicating the wearer might be experiencing a seizure. Realising something was wrong, she asked her husband Jaspal to alert Das.
The comedian joked about how the message reached him. “She was like, ‘Tell Veer something very specific is happening.’ And a typical husband, he was like, ‘Something is happening,’” Das said.
Once the show was paused, Das asked if there were any doctors in the audience. “Six hands go up,” he recalled. “Whatever this dude’s problem was… he could have had a seizure, he could have had a brain thing, he could have had an Achilles heel problem. There was an Indian doctor in there for him,” he added. Paramedics soon arrived, and the situation was handled quickly, he shared.
Das then used the moment to highlight a larger point about immigration in the US, noting that many of the people who stepped in to help were immigrants. “This is why you need immigrants,” he said in the video. “Paramedics were immigrants. The doctors were immigrants. And that was taken care of in under two minutes. He had six people attending to him,” he said.
The comedian concluded by thanking Harleen, Jaspal and the Seattle audience, while wishing the person who suffered the seizure a speedy recovery.
(Also Read: ‘I didn’t come here to wipe bums’: Indian-origin leader slams Australian premier's remarks on immigrants)
How did social media react?
The clip drew several reactions online, with many praising Das for highlighting the role immigrants often play in communities.
One user wrote, “What an absolutely beautiful message @virdas especially at a time when America needs to hear it the most! Thank you times a million for this! - and yes I hope whoever it was in the audience that had a seizure is doing better today.”
“I’m so glad you have this a platform. Because facts are needed and the right people need to be applauded. Hats off to you @virdas for being that man who helps a100 different voices get their spotlight and Center stage. Sometimes people who have even lost themselves. I’m are a true Stand Up not comedian but stand up for what the truth is. Your scrips have so much depth now,” commented another.
“Thank you for sharing this beautiful message . This is a time where hatred and prejudice prevails …& more then ever there’s a need for people to hear this . Not all immigrants are a menace - rather quite the opposite ! Indian doctors worldwide are amongst the best . Hope the seizures guy is recovering well ! Thanks again,” wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More