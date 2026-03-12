'This is why you need immigrants': Vir Das recalls medical scare at Seattle show

Comedian Vir Das recently shared a moment from one of his shows in the US that highlighted how immigrants often play a crucial role in everyday situations. In a video shared on Instagram, the comedian recalled an incident from his show in Seattle where a medical emergency briefly halted the performance. Das said the show had been going extremely well and was shaping up to be the “best show of the tour” when something unexpected happened. Netizens praised Vir Das for highlighting the role immigrants often play in communities.

“Someone had a seizure at my show yesterday. This is 100% a true story,” he said in the video. Das said that the incident occurred just minutes before the show was supposed to end. The performance was paused for around 20 minutes after a member of the audience suffered a seizure.

He said that the situation was first noticed by a woman named Harleen, who was seated next to the man experiencing the seizure. Das said she noticed a warning signal on the man’s Apple Watch. She explained that the watch displayed a warning symbol - a fast-spinning blue arrow - indicating the wearer might be experiencing a seizure. Realising something was wrong, she asked her husband Jaspal to alert Das.

The comedian joked about how the message reached him. “She was like, ‘Tell Veer something very specific is happening.’ And a typical husband, he was like, ‘Something is happening,’” Das said.

Once the show was paused, Das asked if there were any doctors in the audience. “Six hands go up,” he recalled. “Whatever this dude’s problem was… he could have had a seizure, he could have had a brain thing, he could have had an Achilles heel problem. There was an Indian doctor in there for him,” he added. Paramedics soon arrived, and the situation was handled quickly, he shared.