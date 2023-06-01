Are you smart enough to solve this maths puzzle before the video ends?

Maths puzzles are extremely popular among many social media users. Probably because there is a certain sense of achievement that people get when they successfully complete a puzzle. Are you one among them too? Then, here is viral maths puzzle that may leave you entertained. Are you ready to solve it?

Viral brain teaser: Can you solve this maths puzzle?(YouTube/@Puzzle Adda)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The puzzle is posted on YouTube in the form of a video along with a caption that reads, “Viral Maths Puzzle for Genius Only. Tree, Pot, and Tea Puzzle.” The video opens to show a puzzle in which a certain value is assigned against a particular picture. The challenge is to find the final answer that one gets by adding up three different images.

Take a look at the puzzle:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did you manage to get the answer before the video ended? Many people took to the comments section to share how they were able to solve the puzzle easily. Some shared that the answer is different from what is shown in the video.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“Answer is 109,” wrote a YouTube user. “The last tree in Line 1 is in reverse. Line 1 - 30 + 30 - 30 = 30. Correct Answer = 194,” argued another. “Thanks for making the puzzle,” posted a third. How long did it take you to solve the puzzle?