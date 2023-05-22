Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a toy penguin in this messy room?

ByArfa Javaid
May 22, 2023 11:20 AM IST

This viral brain teaser features a messy room. All you need to do is to spot a toy penguin.

Are you experiencing Monday blues? Are you feeling sluggish and demotivated as you start the week? Well, here's a brain teaser that will inject some excitement into your day and help ward off those Monday blues. The brain teaser challenges people to spot a toy penguin hidden in plain sight in a messy room. So, are you ready to put your thinking cap on and solve this mind-bending brain teaser?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot a toy penguin in this messy room?(Outdoor Toys)

The intriguing brain teaser was shared by Outdoor Toys. The brain teaser features a room filled with toys scattered haphazardly. Amid the chaos, a toy penguin is lying somewhere in the room. Now, the challenge lies in finding it. Do you think you can quickly spot the penguin? If yes, the below optical illusion will take you on a fun and exciting search.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot a toy penguin? (Outdoor Toys)

If you were able to spot them, you have impressive observation skills! For those still searching and wishing to see the solution, look at the image below.

Viral Brain Teaser: The image highlights a toy penguin in this messy room. (Outdoor Toys)

Earlier, an optical illusion went viral online where people needed to spot hidden numbers. Can you rise to the challenge and successfully identify the hidden numbers?

