News / Trending / Viral brain teaser: Can you find the horse with three legs?

Viral brain teaser: Can you find the horse with three legs?

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 30, 2023 11:33 PM IST

This brain teaser has garnered varied comments from netizens. Can you solve this?

A perplexing brain teaser that has captivated viewers, prompting them to gaze at their screens intently in search of an answer, revolves around the quest to locate a three-legged horse. Since this post was shared, it has left people baffled.

This brain teaser has left many perplexed. (Instagram/@mathscine)
This brain teaser has left many perplexed. (Instagram/@mathscine)

The post was shared on the Instagram handle @mathscine. The image showcases multiple horses, and the challenge is to find the horse with three legs. Are you up for taking this challenge? (Also Read: Only geniuses can solve this maths puzzle. Are you one of them?)

Take a look at this viral brain teaser here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. Several took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Many said that there are multiple horses with three legs.

Here's what people are saying about this brain teaser:

An individual wrote, "At the sixth row from the top to the bottom on the fourth image from the left to the right, showing a horse with three legs." A second added, "There are four horses with three legs." "Nine with no leg and two without tails," posted a third. A fourth commented, "There are five horses with three legs." A fifth shared, "This was too easy!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out