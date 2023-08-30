Viral brain teaser: Can you find the horse with three legs?

A perplexing brain teaser that has captivated viewers, prompting them to gaze at their screens intently in search of an answer, revolves around the quest to locate a three-legged horse. Since this post was shared, it has left people baffled. This brain teaser has left many perplexed. (Instagram/@mathscine)

The post was shared on the Instagram handle @mathscine. The image showcases multiple horses, and the challenge is to find the horse with three legs. Are you up for taking this challenge? (Also Read: Only geniuses can solve this maths puzzle. Are you one of them?)

Take a look at this viral brain teaser here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. Several took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Many said that there are multiple horses with three legs.

Here's what people are saying about this brain teaser:

An individual wrote, "At the sixth row from the top to the bottom on the fourth image from the left to the right, showing a horse with three legs." A second added, "There are four horses with three legs." "Nine with no leg and two without tails," posted a third. A fourth commented, "There are five horses with three legs." A fifth shared, "This was too easy!"