Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot a child playing with a paper plane?

ByArfa Javaid
May 17, 2023 08:01 PM IST

A baffling brain teaser that was shared online challenges people to spot a child who is playing with a paper plane.

Are you feeling a little down in the middle of the week? Do you need a quick puzzle to lift your spirits? If you're nodding your head, then we have got just the thing for you. Prepare yourself for a mind-bending brain teaser that will surely do the trick. The brain teaser shows kids having fun in a park, and people are challenged to spot a child playing with a paper plane.

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a child playing with a paper plane?(Outdoor Toys)

The brain teaser was shared by Outdoor Toys. It transports us to a vibrant park where kids are joyfully frolicking about. Amid them is a child gleefully playing with a paper plane. So, are you ready to test your observational skills and dive into this perplexing puzzle?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Viral Brain Teaser: Spot a child playing with a paper plane. (Outdoor Toys)

Were you able to find the child playing with a paper plane in this viral brain teaser? If yes, you have the eyes of an eagle. For those looking for an answer, the below image might help.

Viral Brain Teaser: The image highlights a child playing with a paper plane. (Outdoor Toys)

Earlier, a brain teaser went viral on social media where people were challenged to spot four doves from a flock of cockatoos. While some were quickly able to find all four doves, others were left scratching their heads.

