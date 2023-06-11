Viral Brain Teaser: Can you tell which glass contains the most water?

We often search for brain teasers, puzzles or optical illusions after a hectic day at work. These put our eyes and brains to the test and help us unwind and relax. And if you’re looking for a puzzle right away, then we have a brain teaser that will offer you a refreshing break from the stresses of the day. The brain teaser has four glasses, each holding a different item, all filled to the same level. Your task is to determine which of the glasses contains the most water. Do you think you can solve it?

Viral Brain Teaser: Which glass has the most water?(Twitter/@FrankMikeDavis1)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brain teaser was shared on the Twitter handle @FrankMikeDavis1 with the caption, “Today’s Brain Teaser.” The brain teaser shows four glasses filled with water, with each glass having a different item. Glass A has a pair of scissors, and glass B holds a paper pin. Glass C consists of an eraser and glass D contains a wristwatch. Puzzle enthusiasts are invited to determine which glass holds the largest amount of water. Are you up for the challenge? Can you crack this brain teaser?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared on June 5 on Twitter, the brain teaser has been viewed over 41,200 times. Additionally, it has also raked more than 130 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

“All the same,” posted a Twitter user. “B,” commented another. A third shared, “Since they all are equal at the top, that would mean the object displacing the most volume, right? So if you pulled out the object with the least volume, that would leave the most H2O contained in the glass of equal size? Archimedes’ principle?” “Impossible to say. I don’t know the volume of the items dropped in,” wrote a fourth. A fifth expressed, “B. C doesn’t contain any water at all because the rubber would float.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail