Viral brain teaser: Prove your maths skills with this puzzle

Are you having a boring day? Well if yes, we have something that might intrigue you. If you’re someone who finds joy in solving brain teasers and puzzles, here we bring you a question that might leave you scratching your head.

Will you be able to solve this?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page Prime Maths Quiz. The question features, “36 ÷ 6 x 8 - 9.” What will be the answer for this?

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared on November 16. Since being posted it has garnered numerous likes and comments. Several flocked to the comments section of the post to share that the correct answer is “36.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media. The question states, if "(1+2+3) x (2x0)," then what is the solution for it? Will you be able to solve this?