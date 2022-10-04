Viral cat video says felines 'only have three moods.' Watch to see if you agree

Pets and their behaviour are often guessable for their parents and the people who surround and love them. And just like how one can predict behaviour in human beings, behaviours among pets can also be predicted. And that is exactly what can be observed in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for the cutest of reasons. This cat video will definitely make you want to keep watching it over and over again - owing to not only its sweetness but also to the fact that it is extremely hilarious. According to this video, felines 'only have three moods.'

The video was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to two cute cats named Broccoli and Dilly. It has over one lakh dedicated followers on it who look forward to daily photos and videos of the two munchkins. “Two goofy furballs causing chaos and being cute,” reads the bio to their page. This video shows the three moods of cats in general in quite a comic way.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on September 1and has already received over 58,500 likes.

"And hungry," wrote a user on Instagram. " I am the last one," said a second. "Wait, since when do cats have the same personality as me?" related a third.