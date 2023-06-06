Viral Optical Illusion: Pic of ‘Earth’ stumps Internet users

Optical illusions come in myriad shapes and sizes. From intricate patterns that demand our keenest observation to seemingly simple images that cunningly manipulate our senses, the optical illusions shared online are aplenty. Case in point, this optical illusion that is going viral and baffling people. The illusion appears to be a picture of Earth taken from space, but one can see what it actually is on closer inspection.

Viral Optical Illusion: What do you see first? Pic of Earth taken from space or something else?(Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)

“This photo is (another) example of how optical illusions mess with your mind. First you see a picture of the Earth from space and then,” wrote Twitter user Massimo while sharing an optical illusion. At first glance, it appears to be a snap of Earth taken from space with stars dotting the night sky. But is it the case?

Take a look at the optical illusion below and find out for yourself:

The optical illusion shared on April 4 has accumulated over 4.9 million views, and the count continues to rise. Notably, numerous individuals have taken to the comments section to express their thoughts about the mind-bending optical illusion.

Check out a few reactions to viral optical illusion here:

“Then what?” enquired a Twitter user. Another added, “That’s crazy, an evening sky. The simulation is real lol.” “And then I see a picture of Earth from space?” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Then, the picture of the sky from the Earth!” “Yes indeed! It took me 5s to realise,” expressed a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Had to turn my phone around for that.” “A cityscape,” joined a seventh.

