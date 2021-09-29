Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Viral pic of butter chicken golgappa prompts people to say ‘Apocalypse is near’

A Twitter used shared the viral image of butter chicken golgappa.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The image was shared on Twitter.(Screengrab)

Yet another day and yet another bizarre fusion dish grabs the attention of people.Last year, an image of golgappa with Maggi as filling irked netizens. Now a similar dish – which is a combination of this popular street food and another famous chicken dish – has enraged tweeple. This dish, a picture of which is going viral, is called ‘Butter Chicken Golgappe.” Let that sink in.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the dish. There is also a brief explanation about the dish on the image shared. “Pani Puri along with rich, creamy pieces of butter chicken,” it reads.

Take a look at the post:

The image is now being shared by many across various social media platforms. People shared various responses to showcase their displeasure about the dish.

"Hahahahahahhahahahahhahahaaa,” wrote a Twitter user. “Apocalypse is near,” shared another. “Eeeks!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the dish? Would you like to try it?

