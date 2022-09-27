Viral Twitter thread shows Bollywood films that feature posters of other ones

We all have seen film posters encompassing their message and theme outside malls, cinema halls, bus stands and railway stations. But have you ever seen them on the silver screen? Well, in an interesting Twitter thread, a man has listed several Bollywood films that feature posters of other ones. The Twitter thread has gone viral and prompted people to share similar instances.

"A thread on Hindi films where you'd spot the poster of another Hindi film featuring a cast member," wrote Twitter user Pragyan Mohanty while sharing the detailed thread.

Another tweet shows stills from the 1971 film Mere Apne that feature posters of the films Aashirwad and Sadhu Aur Shaitaan. In his fourth tweet, Johnny Lever can be seen standing next to 1997's Auzaar - a film that features him - in Dulhe Raja.

Manoj Kumar's Purab Aur Paschim poster in his 1972 film Shor. In another still from Victoria No 203, Mohan Choti can be seen with his 1969 hit Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati poster on the wall.

Poster of Maqsad, a multi-starrer film, features in K Bapaiah's Waqt Ki Awaz. Another still shows Shashi Kapoor standing next to his own poster in Dil Kisko Doon.

A poster of the 1964 film Ayee Milan Ki Bela, a testimony to actor Keshav Rana for his enduring career in Bollywood, was seen in Shakti.

Actors Govinda and Karishma Kapoor try to catch a show of their film Andaz Apna Apna in Coolie No. 1. Varun Dhawan's Jugjugg Jeeyo features his 2019 film Kalank's poster.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 featured a poster of Munnabhai MBBS, where he played a very small role. Another still from Life in a Metro shows actor Irrfan's The Namesake poster.

The thread, since being shared, has garnered over a thousand likes and hundreds of retweets. It has also prompted people to share stills from films that have other film posters.

"Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor heading to a theatre to watch Kalank (2019) ft. Varun, in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022)," posted an individual while sharing a screengrab from the film Jugjugg Jeeyo. "Govinda and Karishma in the song Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha from Coolie No. 1 (1995), trying to get tickets for Andaz Apna Apna (1994) that also featured Karishma (and Govinda!)," remarked another with a collage from the film Andaz Apna Apna. "The railway station scene in Chupke Chupke had the poster of Dilip Kumar starrer Sagina," commented a third with a still from the film. "I once saw an Arabic film showing a street scene in Cairo - it had a poster of Sangam!" wrote a fourth.

