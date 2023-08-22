Viral Video: Kili Paul and Neema Paul dance to Gadar song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

Tanzanian content creators Kili and Neema Paul are taking the Internet by storm with their recent dance video. It features the dynamic sibling duo showing off their impressive moves to the upbeat Bollywood song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from the 2001 action film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The song, sung by Udit Narayan, was composed by Uttam Singh and features lyrics by Anand Bakshi. It is picturised on actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul grooving to Gadar song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. (Instagram/@kili_paul)

“90s Bollywood stars Like @iamsunnydeol really made my childhood. I watched a lot of Bollywood movies, and my dream was to be an actor, and now here I’m, pushing to reach my dream. I’m happy to be one of Bollywood content creators. One day, my dream will come true. Enjoy this old song,” wrote Kili Paul while sharing a dance video on his Instagram account.

The now-viral video features the brother-sister duo busting a move or two to the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. The video is even more captivating because they are sporting ethnic attire while dancing and lip-syncing to the song.

Watch Kili and Neema Paul dancing to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke below:

Although the video was shared a while back, it still gains traction on Instagram. The video has garnered more than 4.6 million views and - still counting. A few even took to the comments section of this dance video and dropped their reactions.

Here’s what people are saying about this dance video:

“Wah wah! Bahut khubsurat [Wow, wow! Very beautiful],” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “Wow! It’s amazing.”

“You both look so gorgeous and beautiful,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Indians love you.”

Many even dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section to express their thoughts.

What are your thoughts on this dance video of Kili and Neema Paul?

