Restaurant owner refuses to serve food vlogger, says ‘Main tum logo se dur rahta hun’. Here's why

In a recent incident, a food vlogger was refused service by a restaurant owner who expressed concerns about negative reviews. The owner claimed that the vlogger might criticise the food after leaving the restaurant, potentially harming his business. A video of this confrontation has surfaced on the internet, showing the owner returning the vlogger’s money and asking him to leave the eatery. The image shows the shopkeeper who refused to serve a food vlogger. (Screengrab)

The video, posted on X, captures a man, from behind the camera, visiting a restaurant and ordering a plate of spring rolls. He also pays instantly, and the shop owner asks him to wait. In a few moments, the owner calls him and returns his money. The vlogger, clearly confused by this unexpected turn of events, asks why.

Upon hearing the vlogger’s question, the shopkeeper, visibly frustrated, launches a rant, claiming that he saw he was being filmed. He says the content creator will praise his food to his face but later give it a negative review.

Take a look at the entire video here:

What did people say?

The video, expectedly, created chatter on X, with many taking the shopkeeper’s side. They supported him, saying he was right to refuse service to the food vlogger.

An individual posted, “Full support to the shopkeeper in this. No one is forcing anyone to eat there, but don’t hurt someone’s business.” Another added, “The blogger was taught a lesson very well, but what about the blogger? He ended up with an even better clip from it.”

A third added, “I wish every shop owner behaved the same way.” A fourth wrote, “True story of food vlogging.”

What are your thoughts on this video showing a heated interaction between a food vlogger and a shop owner?