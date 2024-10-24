Concerning video: Man follows Russian woman while dancing at India Gate, invades her personal space

A Russian woman faced an adverse situation while visiting India Gate in Delhi. A disturbing video captures a moment where she gets uncomfortable due to a dancing Indian man who keeps on following her. The video has gone viral, prompting questions about the treatment of foreign tourists in India and also women’s safety. The image shows a Russian woman moving away from a man, making her uncomfortable in front of India Gate. (Instagram/@sachin_raj_viral)

Instagram user Sachin Kumar shared the video with a derogatory remark about the tourist in the caption. In the video, he is seen persistently following the Russian woman.

In the video, the woman is seen posing for a photo with her companions near India Gate when a stranger unexpectedly intrudes on her personal space. The man begins dancing in front of her, getting uncomfortably close, causing her to instinctively step away. However, the man persists, following her movements, leaving her concerned.

Take a look at the infuriating video:

Unfortunately, this was not a one-off incident. Quite a few foreigners, especially female vloggers, have documented their unpleasant interactions with men while visiting India.

Last year, a Korean vlogger was interrupted by a few men, one of whom put his hand around her neck without her consent. The incident ignited anger among social media users. People posted several comments, slamming the men, apologising to her, and praising her for handling the situation.

In the video, the vlogger Kelly drinks coconut water in front of a shop. However, she gets interrupted by two men who approach her to take pictures. One of those men grabs her and puts his arm around her neck, which makes her visibly uncomfortable. She quickly says, “I have to run away. Bye-bye. Namaste” and hurries away from the place.