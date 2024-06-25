Man puts ‘price tags’ on foreign women, Jaipur Police takes action as derogatory video goes viral

A viral video showing a man putting “price tags” on a group of foreign women has received severe criticism from social media users. Many tagged Rajasthan and Jaipur Police departments and urged them to take action. Soon after, Jaipur Police posted on X that they had taken “strict action” against the accused and also registered a case for his derogatory comments against the women. The image, taken from a viral video, shows the man detained for putting "price tags" on foreign women. (Screengrab)

According to the Times of India (TOI), the accused, Vinod Meena, is a resident of Bhavpura village. He has an Instagram account with the handle @guru_brand0000, where he first uploaded the derogatory video. Eventually, others shared it on various social media platforms while condemning Meena’s act.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The video shows a group of tourists standing at the side of the road. Meena goes near them and starts putting “price tags” on them, saying one of them is priced at ₹100 and another at ₹200. Unaware of what the man is saying, the women wave at the camera, and one of them even says that they are from Australia. Reportedly, the video was captured at Jaipur's Amer Fort.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Diya Kumari also reshared the video and instructed the police department to take cognizance of the matter. "@PoliceRajasthan and @RSCellRaj Take immediate cognizance of the matter, identify the accused and take strictest action.”

An X post by the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari. (X/@KumariDiya)

How did the police respond to the viral video?

Tagging the deputy CM Jaipur Police posted on X about registering a case against the accused and detaining him.

Jaipur Police's X post on a man putting "price tags" on foreign women. (X/@jaipur_police)

In a reply to the post share, the department added that during the investigation the department discovered that the accused also forces tourists to buy good from his preferred shops.

Jaipur Police shared this X post after a man's derogatory video went viral. (X/@jaipur_police)

Last year, a Korean female vlogger recorded her unpleasant encounter with a few men while visiting India. A video she shared showed a group of men interrupting her vlogging and even putting their hands around her neck without her consent.